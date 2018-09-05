7 reads Leave a comment
While your checking out The Bobby Brown Story on BET Tweet us your reactions @z1079
Here’s the Trailer and some Behind the scenes
Subscribe to my Youtube channel.
#Iamsomebody Daily
(Podcast)
Follow me on all my Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpqicA2v8jLYV8-fg5dYvhA
https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/
Remember We Are #Iamsomebody.
Tweet Us @z1079 Your Reactions to The Bobby Brown Story was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – add yours