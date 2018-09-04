CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Childish Gambino, Bas, J.Cole, Logic & More Featured on ‘FIFA 19’s’ Epic Soundtrack

0 reads
Leave a comment
FIFA 19 Soundtrack

Source: EA / EA Sports

EA unveiled Madden NFL 19’s hip-hop infused soundtrack earlier in the month ahead of the game’s release. Today the company announced the FIFA 19 playlist and it features big names from across the globe.

It’s only right the EA’s FIFA franchise that does a masterful job year in and year out recreating the beautiful game that is loved worldwide has a soundtrack that represents all of the countries that enjoy the sport. The 43 track soundtrack features big-name acts like Childish Gambino, Bas featuring J.Cole, Logic, supergroup LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) as well as new music from Scotland’s award-winning group Young Fathers and Jungle the Neo-Soul group from the UK plus songs from many other buzz-worthy artists from around the world.

The final chapter of FIFA 19’s story mode The Journey features an original score from Academy Award-winning legendary composers Hans Zimmer (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Lion King, Gladiator) and Lorne Balf (Mission Impossible: Fallout, Pacific Rim Uprising).

FIFA 19 launches worldwide on September 28 and if you pre-order the game now you will receive an exclusive FIFA Ultimate Team kits designed by CHVRCHES, Logic, Jungle, Brazilian MC Emicida and Imagine Dragons. You can listen to the entire soundtrack on Spotify right when you head here. You can peep the entire tracklist below.

FIFA 19 Soundtrack

Source: EA / EA Sports

ARTIST SONG COUNTRY
Andreya Triana Beautiful People UK
Atomic Drum Assembly Island Life UK
Bakar Big Dreams UK
Bantu & Dr. Chaii Jackie Chan Zimbabwe
Bas Tribe feat. J. Cole USA
BC Unidos Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky Sweden
Bearson It’s Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan Norway
Billie Eilish you should see me in a crown USA
Bob Moses Heaven Only Knows CAN
Broods Peach New Zealand
Bugzy Malone Ordinary People UK
Childish Gambino Feels Like Summer USA
Confidence Man Out The Window AUS
Courtney Barnett City Looks Pretty AUS
Crystal Fighters Another Level UK/SPAIN
Death Cab For Cutie Gold Rush USA
Easy Life Pockets UK
Ghali Habibi ITALY
Gizmo Varillas & Baio Losing You (Baio Remix) SPAIN/USA
Gorillaz Sorcererz UK
Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor Everytime I Run UK
Jacob Banks Love Ain’t Enough UK
Jungle Beat 54 (All Good Now) UK
Kojey Radical Water with Mahalia & Swindle UK
LADAMA Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix) Brazil/COL/Venezuela/USA
Lao Ra Pa’lante COLOMBIA
Logic Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra USA
LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) Genius USA
Mansionair Violet City AUS
No/Me Consistent USA
NoMBe Drama feat. Big Data GER/USA
Ocean Wisdom Tom & Jerry UK
Octavian Lightning UK
Peggy Gou It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) SOUTH KOREA
Sam Fender Play God UK
Stealth Truth Is UK
Stereo Honey Where No One Knows Your Name UK
SUN SILVA Blue Light UK
Tom Misch Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff UK
Tove Styrke Sway SWEDEN
Wovoka Gentle 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks UK
Yolanda Be Cool Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse AUS/South Africa
Young Fathers Border Girl SCOTLAND

Photo: EA/EA Sports

 

Childish Gambino, Bas, J.Cole, Logic & More Featured on ‘FIFA 19’s’ Epic Soundtrack was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eminem “Fall,” DJ Durel & Migos “Hot Summer”…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
Trending
Trending
SauceaHolics 4: Kenny B Taps In With @HollywoodZay
 3 hours ago
09.04.18
Lil Pump Confirms He Will Have To Serve…
 5 hours ago
09.04.18
Childish Gambino, Bas, J.Cole, Logic & More Featured…
 5 hours ago
09.04.18
City Girls #Canceled After Old Tweets About Blue…
 5 hours ago
09.04.18
10 items
Reebok, 20th Century Fox & Extra Butter Dropping…
 6 hours ago
09.04.18
AFROPUNK Issues Apology Statement To Black Activists Kicked…
 6 hours ago
09.04.18
Family of Aretha Franklin Wasn’t Feeling Rev. Jasper…
 6 hours ago
09.04.18
Array
‘Cosby Show’ Star Working at Trader Joes Gets…
 7 hours ago
09.04.18
LiAngelo Ball Still In Denial Of His Actual…
 7 hours ago
09.04.18
Chris Brown & His Baby Mama Back In…
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
19 items
Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
#BijouStarFiles: Kim Kardashian Denies Having Sex With Drake
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
25 photos
Pusha T Brings The Energy On Day 2…
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
Saweetie ‘High Maintenance’ Defines Her Lifestyle & Music
 9 hours ago
09.04.18
10 items
Supporters Form Like Voltron To Defend ‘Cosby Show’…
 9 hours ago
09.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close