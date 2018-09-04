Childish Gambino, Bas, J.Cole, Logic & More Featured on ‘FIFA 19’s’ Epic Soundtrack

EA unveiled Madden NFL 19’s hip-hop infused soundtrack earlier in the month ahead of the game’s release. Today the company announced the FIFA 19 playlist and it features big names from across the globe.

It’s only right the EA’s FIFA franchise that does a masterful job year in and year out recreating the beautiful game that is loved worldwide has a soundtrack that represents all of the countries that enjoy the sport. The 43 track soundtrack features big-name acts like Childish Gambino, Bas featuring J.Cole, Logic, supergroup LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) as well as new music from Scotland’s award-winning group Young Fathers and Jungle the Neo-Soul group from the UK plus songs from many other buzz-worthy artists from around the world.

The final chapter of FIFA 19’s story mode The Journey features an original score from Academy Award-winning legendary composers Hans Zimmer (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Lion King, Gladiator) and Lorne Balf (Mission Impossible: Fallout, Pacific Rim Uprising).

FIFA 19 launches worldwide on September 28 and if you pre-order the game now you will receive an exclusive FIFA Ultimate Team kits designed by CHVRCHES, Logic, Jungle, Brazilian MC Emicida and Imagine Dragons. You can listen to the entire soundtrack on Spotify right when you head here. You can peep the entire tracklist below.

ARTIST SONG COUNTRY Andreya Triana Beautiful People UK Atomic Drum Assembly Island Life UK Bakar Big Dreams UK Bantu & Dr. Chaii Jackie Chan Zimbabwe Bas Tribe feat. J. Cole USA BC Unidos Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky Sweden Bearson It’s Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan Norway Billie Eilish you should see me in a crown USA Bob Moses Heaven Only Knows CAN Broods Peach New Zealand Bugzy Malone Ordinary People UK Childish Gambino Feels Like Summer USA Confidence Man Out The Window AUS Courtney Barnett City Looks Pretty AUS Crystal Fighters Another Level UK/SPAIN Death Cab For Cutie Gold Rush USA Easy Life Pockets UK Ghali Habibi ITALY Gizmo Varillas & Baio Losing You (Baio Remix) SPAIN/USA Gorillaz Sorcererz UK Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor Everytime I Run UK Jacob Banks Love Ain’t Enough UK Jungle Beat 54 (All Good Now) UK Kojey Radical Water with Mahalia & Swindle UK LADAMA Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix) Brazil/COL/Venezuela/USA Lao Ra Pa’lante COLOMBIA Logic Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra USA LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) Genius USA Mansionair Violet City AUS No/Me Consistent USA NoMBe Drama feat. Big Data GER/USA Ocean Wisdom Tom & Jerry UK Octavian Lightning UK Peggy Gou It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) SOUTH KOREA Sam Fender Play God UK Stealth Truth Is UK Stereo Honey Where No One Knows Your Name UK SUN SILVA Blue Light UK Tom Misch Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff UK Tove Styrke Sway SWEDEN Wovoka Gentle 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks UK Yolanda Be Cool Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse AUS/South Africa Young Fathers Border Girl SCOTLAND

