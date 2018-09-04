CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

You Care?: Ja Rule Responds To Eminem’s Diss On “Kamikaze”

Ja Rule and MGK take to social media to respond to Eminem's pointed bars

5 reads
Leave a comment

 

Ja Rule

Source: photo: WENN/PPTB

This past weekend Eminem was the topic of discussion like it was 2003 again when he suddenly dropped his latest LP Kamikaze and took shots at your favorite rappers from the early 00’s to today. Everyone from Ja Rule to Machine Gun Kelly to Lil Yachty took some darts from the iconic rapper.

While most people thought that they’d just sit there and take it Machine Gun Kelly decided to respond with a respectable response track that really is one of the best Eminem diss records ever cut. Ja Rule meanwhile simply took to social media to respond to Em’s bars on “Greatest” with an old diss line Ja dropped at the height of the Murder Inc./Aftermath drama of the early 00’s:

“Em, you claim your mother’s a crackhead and Kim is a known slut/So what’s Hailie gon’ be when she grows up (Muuuurrdaaa!).”

MGK caught some bars on “Not Alike” for talking about his daughter with Em stating, “But next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne if you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun/And I’m talking to you but you already know who the fuck you are Kelly/ I don’t use sublims and sure as fuck don’t sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.”

MGK didn’t take those bars lying down and dropped a pretty impressive response in “Rap Devil” while posting this on his IG page.

😈

A post shared by FUCK RAP GOD IM THE RAP DEVIL. (@machinegunkelly) on

Hailie for her part isn’t a fan of the MGK’s “Rap Devil” diss track and let as much be known on her Twitter account.

 

You Care?: Ja Rule Responds To Eminem’s Diss On “Kamikaze” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Supporters Form Like Voltron To Defend ‘Cosby Show’…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
Kevin Gates Says Colin Kaepernick Should Have “Never…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
Kim K. Shuts Nick Cannon & DJ Akademiks…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
Pornhub Wants Kanye West As Its Creative Director…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
Offset Gets Baby Kulture’s Name Tattooed On His…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
San Francisco 49ers v Miami Dolphins
Nike Shares Drop After Colin Kaepernick Named Face…
 2 hours ago
09.04.18
You Care?: Ja Rule Responds To Eminem’s Diss…
 3 hours ago
09.04.18
Former Def Jam A&R Shares Details Of Alleged…
 3 hours ago
09.04.18
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Bey Day: Beyonce’s Mom, Tina Knowles, Shares Adorable…
 4 hours ago
09.04.18
White Privilege Watch: Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Will…
 5 hours ago
09.04.18
23 items
Miguel Serenades and Inspires During Made In America…
 6 hours ago
09.04.18
Eminem Vs. Machine Gun Kelly: A Complete History
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
Lil Pump Says He’s Headed To Jail
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
D12’s Bizarre Sends Warning To Machine Gun Kelly…
 8 hours ago
09.04.18
29 items
Ignorant Racist Twitter Gets Mocked For Nike Colin…
 16 hours ago
09.03.18
20 items
#JustDoIt: Colin Kaepernick Fronts Nike’s 30th Anniversary “Just…
 17 hours ago
09.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close