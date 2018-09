Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Baton Rouge Rapper Kevin Gates may love his pet more than you. Fans have recently said he is doing too much when it comes to mouth kissing his pet. Press play and find out why dog mouth’s are cleaner than human mouths’. How do you feel about the mouth love from a pet? Call in your response this week 844-787-1979.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: