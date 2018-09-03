CLOSE
T-Pain Silences Critics Over Getting Detained At Atlanta Airport For Gun

The crooner and Auto-Tune gawd says he's not facing charges or anything of the sort.

T-Pain made the news recently after reports flew in that he was arrested at Atlanta’s major airport for having a loaded gun in his baggage. The singer and Auto-Tune gawd hit back at critics and said that not only was he allowed to carry the guns legally, he didn’t leave his security detail in a lurch while handling the incident with class.

“For everybody reading headlines and making their own stories and calling me an “ignorant thug with a gun” just because that’s what you draw from my image. What they’re NOT talking about is how I didn’t leave my Security stuck there with MY gun when most artist would’ve ran off from fear of the press *cough cough* it was an honest mistake,” T-Pain wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend addressing the arrest.

He continued with, “NO CHARGES. NO ARRESTS. All my guns are legal, registered to me under my license to carry and out of the reach of my children because I’m not a dumbass. Atlanta PD unloaded the rounds and handed it right back to me, I sent it home and caught the next flight out. Pls for the love of God. CALM YOUR TITS!!!”

Welp, that settles all of that.

T-Pain Silences Critics Over Getting Detained At Atlanta Airport For Gun

