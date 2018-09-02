CLOSE
‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Who Didn’t Pay Taxes Fittin’ To Sue Chief Keef

It's the lawyers who really stay winning.

Chief Keef In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Chief Keef stays immersed in the struggle. The Chicago rapper may get sued by a Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member because of his mixtape cover.

Reports TMZ:

Teresa Giudice claims Chief Keef plastered the inside of her mansion on the cover of his mixtape without getting permission … so she’s gunning to sue.

James Leonard Jr. — an attorney for the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star — tells TMZ she and her family noticed Chief put what looks like a pic of their Montville Township, Towaco home as the cover art for his new project, “Mansion Musick.”

Leonard Jr. says this is clearly something Teresa and co. deserve to be compensated for, adding it’s an invasion of their privacy.

It might be an uphill battle for Teresa — the photo was once used to market the house when it was for sale a while back, so it’s not exactly a private family photo. They ended up not selling.

Oh, she’s looking for a check?

This is where we mention that both Theresa and her husband Joe Giudice did time (the latter is still inside) in jail for tax fraud.

The nerve.

 

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Who Didn’t Pay Taxes Fittin’ To Sue Chief Keef was originally published on hiphopwired.com

