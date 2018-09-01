Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment After Fight With Matt Barnes

The ongoing saga between Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan took an ugly turn on Friday after the feuding exes got into a bit of drama during a scheduled visitation pickup. As Barnes arrived at the school of their twin boys, Govan reportedly got into a fight with Barnes and tried to take his holiday visit privileges away from her despite having the proper paperwork.

TMZ reports:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Gloria’s kids were at their school Friday, about to get out for the day, and ex-husband Matt Barnes was scheduled to pick them up. We’re told according to their child custody agreement, Matt had custody for the long, Labor Day weekend.

Our sources say at 2:55 PM — 5 minutes before school let out — Gloria arrived to get the twin boys. She got the children in her car and that’s when Matt showed up and told her it was his weekend for the kids.

We’re told Matt told the kids to get out of Gloria’s car and into his. It appears the kids followed Matt’s instructions, because we’re told Gloria then flew into a rage, tried to follow Matt’s car, screaming and cussing. Our sources say she then blocked Matt’s car with the kids inside, and that’s when someone called 911.

Gloria was arrested for child endangerment and also violating a court order. After police took Gloria to jail, they let Matt take the kids after he showed them paperwork he had custody this weekend.

At 9:00 AM ET today (Sept. 1), Govan reportedly was released on $100,000 bond. She is facing felony charges in the child endangerment matter.

