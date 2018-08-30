CLOSE
Crystal Mason Is Sentenced To Federal Prison For Voting In Texas

The mother of three was facing five years.

Crystal Mason life has been in a tailspin ever since she voted in the November 2016 election in Fort Worth, Texas. The 43-year-old mother of three cast a provisional ballot, which wasn’t counted, and was told three months later she had committed voter fraud because she was on supervised released for the non-violent crime of tax fraud.

Mason was facing 5 years in prison before being sentenced to 10 months on Thursday.

READ MORE: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting

A federal judge also gave Mason 26 months of supervised release once her sentence was completed. She was given two weeks to turn herself in.

Although the sentencing was not ven a full year, it was still a serious injustice, especially considering a white woman from Iowa named Terri Lynn Rote was convicted of voter fraud for trying to cast a ballot for President Donald Trump twice. She was only sentenced to two years probation and a $750 fine.

“Everything is just really overwhelming, just knowing every day my freedom is on the line,” an emotional Mason said on SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Clay Cane Show” on Wednesday. “My kids, my son is in college, his freshmen year — football scholarship — he wants to come home, I don’t want him to do that. I go to court on the 30th, his first game is September 1st.”

Mason explained no one told her she couldn’t vote, nor did she sign anything saying she could not vote.

“I just feel like the whole system failed me,” she added.

Crystal Mason

Source: Crystal Mason (Left To Right: Kim Cole, Crystal Mason, Alison Ginter)

If you would like to help Crystal and her family, please click here for a GoFundMe page.

Listen to the clip below of Mason on “The Clay Cane Show” on SiriusXM Urban View.

Crystal Mason Is Sentenced To Federal Prison For Voting In Texas was originally published on newsone.com

