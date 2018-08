Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Press play and check out the next vocally blessed West Midland native Jorja Smith perform for the Tiny Desk Concert series. Can you hear a slight resemblance of Alicia Keys. Jorja Smith will be live on stage here in town at the Grenada theater December 2nd . Tune in to the Pilot Pskillz 7 to midnight for your next chance to when free tickets in.

