Million Dollar Baby Arm: Safaree Lands Millions With Sex Toy Maker

Safaree is living his best life. Not only did he get a new hairline thanks to his ex-girlfriend, he’s landing a million dollar thanks to the size of his member.

Anyway, according to TMZ:

The anaconda Nicki Minaj was allegedly obsessed with — on and off for 12 years landed Safaree a 7-figure deal with one of the top sex toy makers, Doc Johnson … which proudly boasts of its 40 years in the quality, hand-crafted sex toy game.

The deal calls for Doc Johnson to create a life-sized mold of Safaree’s manhood. DJ will soon begin mass production, but don’t whip out your credit card just yet …ya gotta wait a tad longer. Pre-orders begin in December, and the toys will ship just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Guess those checks for Scaff Beezy the rapper weren’t enough to stop him from dipping into the porn business.

Your world, playa.

Jokes on you 😝 Thank you @TheOriginalDoc and my team! Thank you to my fans & supporters. God is the greatest 🙏🏾 #Stuntgang lit https://t.co/v8SR1RMHue — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 28, 2018

