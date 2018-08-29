Capcom’s Classic Samurai Adventure ‘Onimusha: Warlords’ Returning In 2019

Another day, another classic franchise is making its return. Yesterday the fourth installment in Sega’s classic beat’em up side scroller Streets of Rage was announced. Today Capcom’s classic samurai adventure game, Onimusha: Warlords is being revived on current generation consoles and PC.

Fans of the classic series that made its debut on PlayStation 2 back in 2001 and sold over 2001 copies worldwide have been hoping that Capcom would bring back the franchise that last saw life in 2006 with Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams.

The revamped version of the game returns with the original sword fighting action that made it fun as well other updated features such as high definition graphics, analog stick support, widescreen display option, a new soundtrack and readily available easy mode.

For those who didn’t get a chance to experience the original here is the official the synopsis per Capcom:

“Onimusha: Warlords follows the battle-filled journey of samurai Samanosuke Akechi and ninja Kaede on a quest to save Princess Yuki from a legion of mysterious demons who have invaded Inabayama Castle. As the two travel throughout the castle, they unravel a malevolent plot by those who would serve the evil lord Nobunaga Oda. Using sword-based combat, a magical Oni Gauntlet and puzzle solving, players need to call on both brawn and creativity to defeat the demonic foes.”

Onimusha: Warlords arrives in North America and Europe on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam January 15, 2019, and will only cost $19.99. Physical copies will only be available on Xbox on PS4 for your collecting pleasure. We just hope this means all of the other previously released Onimusha games will receive the treatment eventually leading to a brand new adventure to enjoy on next-generation consoles.

You can take a trip down memory lane and get a peak of samurai Samanosuke Akechi and ninja Kaede’s epic quest in updated graphics in the announcement trailer below.

