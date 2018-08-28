CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

50 Cent, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Casanova & Uncle Murda Keep The Guns A-Blazin’ In Video to “Get The Strap” [WATCH]

Remember the days when having a gun in a rap video was a BIG deal? In 2018 not so much...

0 reads
Leave a comment

Haters tried to stop production by clapping up the video shoot but ultimately the long awaited clip to the 50 Cent, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Casanova and Uncle Murda collaboration “Get The Strap” is here, and as you’d expect there was a lot of gunplay involved. Like, a lot of gunplay.

Getting their absolute goon on throughout the video, the Brooklyn and Queens rappers run amok on the streets of NY with Casanova’s team busting guns out the drop top and 6ix9ine clapping off the top of a cop car (NYPD was cool renting out a patrol car for this?). Aside from demonstrating that they know there way around that iron, the video doesn’t offer much of anything else. Not even any thick hitwomen riding along side these cats for eye candy purposes. Still entertaining though.

Check out the lawless visual to “Get The Strap” below.

50 Cent, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Casanova & Uncle Murda Keep The Guns A-Blazin’ In Video to “Get The Strap” [WATCH] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hieroglyphics Announce Lineup For 7th Annual “Hiero Day”
 38 mins ago
08.28.18
5 Things We Learned from Lena Waithe on…
 1 hour ago
08.28.18
50 Cent, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Casanova & Uncle Murda…
 2 hours ago
08.28.18
Bobby Brown Wants Smoke, Warns Kanye West To…
 2 hours ago
08.28.18
A Fan Hurled A Bible At Lil Uzi…
 3 hours ago
08.28.18
Slime Loyalty: Young Thug Spends $200K To Bail…
 4 hours ago
08.28.18
Iggy Azalea Swears NBA Star Jimmy Butler Is…
 5 hours ago
08.28.18
Slim Thug Is Giving Away A Home To…
 9 hours ago
08.28.18
EA Sports Cancels Last 3 “Madden Classic” Qualifier…
 9 hours ago
08.28.18
Swae Lee Won’t Sue Cell Phone-Throwing Fan Who…
 9 hours ago
08.28.18
Gucci Mane’s Baby Mama Seeks $20K Child Support…
 9 hours ago
08.28.18
Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards On What We…
 16 hours ago
08.27.18
Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper: “Who Are…
 18 hours ago
08.27.18
13 items
In Honor Of Venus And Serena: Epic Pics…
 20 hours ago
08.27.18
Harvey Did Not Win Back In A Home…
 21 hours ago
08.27.18
Tory Lanez “Kendall Jenner Music,” Wiz Khalifa “Goin…
 21 hours ago
08.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close