50 Cent, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Casanova & Uncle Murda Keep The Guns A-Blazin’ In Video to “Get The Strap” [WATCH]

Haters tried to stop production by clapping up the video shoot but ultimately the long awaited clip to the 50 Cent, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Casanova and Uncle Murda collaboration “Get The Strap” is here, and as you’d expect there was a lot of gunplay involved. Like, a lot of gunplay.

Getting their absolute goon on throughout the video, the Brooklyn and Queens rappers run amok on the streets of NY with Casanova’s team busting guns out the drop top and 6ix9ine clapping off the top of a cop car (NYPD was cool renting out a patrol car for this?). Aside from demonstrating that they know there way around that iron, the video doesn’t offer much of anything else. Not even any thick hitwomen riding along side these cats for eye candy purposes. Still entertaining though.

Check out the lawless visual to “Get The Strap” below.

