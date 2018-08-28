CLOSE
Entertainment News
EA Sports Cancels Last 3 “Madden Classic” Qualifier Events

Madden NFL 19 Soundtrack

EA Sports is cancelling the rest of the “Madden” qualifying tournaments following this weekend’s horrific incident.

In the wake of the senseless shooting that occurred in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, which left two guys dead, EA Sports has canceled the final three qualifier events for its “Madden NFL 19” esports tournament, and understandably so.

EA Sports CEO Andrew Wilson cited “a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators” in a statement announcing the cancellations Monday evening.

“We’ve all been deeply affected by what took place in Jacksonville,” Wilson said in the news release. “This is the first time we’ve had to confront something like this as an organization, and I believe the first time our gaming community has dealt with a tragedy of this nature. Please take time to support each other through this challenging time.”

