Via | HotNewHipHop

Slim Thug is giving away a newly renovated home to a family affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The impact of Hurricane Harvey is still seen in Houston one year later. Although many of the Houston citizens have been putting in the work to rebuild, there’s still work to do. During the Hurricane, many celebrities did what they could in order to help with hurricane relief. As the city continues to rebuild following the natural disaster, Slim Thug is doing what he can in order to help a family that was affected by Hurricane Harvey. =auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””] =auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””] READ MORE

Slim Thug Is Giving Away A Home To A Family Affected By Hurricane Harvey was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: