Swae Lee Almost Loses His Tooth After A “Dumb A** Girl” Throws Her Phone On Stage

The Rae Sremmurd rapper threatened to sue after a fan busted his lip open at a concert this weekend.

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd perform on stage at Perfect Vodka Amphitheater

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

We couldn’t make this up if we tried. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi were opening up for Wiz Khalifa in Dallas on Sunday night, when some rabid fan did the absolute most to get the duo’s attention, injuring Swae Lee in the process.

The overzealous fan threw a phone on stage during their performance and it hit the rapper so hard he bled all over the place and nearly lost a tooth. Looking at an ID card that was attached to said device, Swae Lee attempted to read the culprit’s name aloud and threatened to sue, as Slim Jxmmi pulled him away. Still, he ended up finishing the set, telling the audience “Dallas, my tooth is f*cked up. My lip is f*cked up. But guess what? We finna do this last song…let’s go!”

Later, he tweeted that the person who injured him was a woman who needed to practice using “common sense,” as he might have to miss a few days of the tour.

We couldn’t agree more. Do you think he should sue?

Photo: WENN

Swae Lee Almost Loses His Tooth After A “Dumb A** Girl” Throws Her Phone On Stage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

