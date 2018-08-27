CLOSE
Mahershala Ali Stars In 3rd Season Trailer For HBO’s ‘True Detective’

Ali plays Arkansas detective Wayne Hays, who wrestles with a case that spans over the course of decades.

After a critically-acclaimed first season and second season that drew mixed reviews, HBO’s crime anthology series True Detective is set to make a return for a third go round. In the starring role, Mahershala Ali brings a steely coolness to the role of an Arkansas police detective troubled by a case.

Ali plays Wayne Hays, featuring the character at various intervals to illustrate that the investigation takes the course of decades and consumes him to the point of obsession.

“Before you ever knew me, I wasn’t scared much. That wasn’t a fear for me. Things I’ve seen, things I know, wouldn’t do anything but cause harm. My whole brain’s a bunch of missing pieces,” Ali says in a voiceover as Hays.

This season of the series looks to be as gripping as Ali goes from sure-footed to frazzled over the course of the quick trailer which, depending on limited visual information, appears to involve missing children and Hays’ hunt for answers.

Starring with Ali in the third season of True Detective are Mamie Gummer, Stephen Dorff and Carmen Ejogo. Daniel Sackheim is the director and series creator and executive producer Nic Pizzolatto will make his debut in the director’s chair as well.

True Detective will come to HBO in January 2019.

