Jemele Hill Leaving ESPN In September

Jemele Hill is moving on.

Sports analyst Jemele Hill will be leaving ESPN in September per multiple sources. 

Reporter Jim Miller first revealed Hill’s departure yesterday (August 25) on Twitter.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic confirmed the news, adding that it was Hill who approached the higher ups about leaving. He added that she has formed a production company, Lodge Freeway Media, providing some insight into her future plans.

Hill’s tenure at ESPN has been filled with renown but recently dotted with controversy. While the host of SC6 she was reprimanded in September 2017 for noting that President Trump is a white supremacist on Twitter.

But where was the lie?

Then a month later she was suspended for two weeks after allegedly calling for a boycott of the Dallas Cowboys. Most recently, Hill was contributing to The Undefeated.

No word from Jemele Hill on her very next moves as of yet.

[H/T Uproxx]

Jemele Hill Leaving ESPN In September was originally published on hiphopwired.com

