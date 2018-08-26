Security has a whole lot of explaining to do. A fan was able to run on stage during a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert last night in Atlanta.

The Hip-Hop power couple had just finished performing “Apesh*t” when a fan casually hopped on stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and seemed to walked toward them. After some confusion, all the dancers on the stage appear to rush the infiltrator.

No word on whether or not a proper fade was administered.

The Carters released an announcement that an intoxicated male had jumped on stage. They won’t even be pressing charges and actually praised their security.

We still think someone go read the riot act, though. As for the drunken idiot, he better pray his name doesn’t get out because the Beyhive is not happy.

—

Photo: Getty

Drunk Fan Runs On Stage During Beyoncé and Jay-Z Concert was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: