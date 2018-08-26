CLOSE
Drunk Fan Runs On Stage During Beyoncé and Jay-Z Concert

There's a fine line between drunkenness and all out stupidity.

Security has a whole lot of explaining to do. A fan was able to run on stage during a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert last night in Atlanta.

The Hip-Hop power couple had just finished performing “Apesh*t” when a fan casually hopped on stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and seemed to walked toward them. After some confusion, all the dancers on the stage appear to rush the infiltrator.

No word on whether or not a proper fade was administered.

 

The Carters released an announcement that an intoxicated male had jumped on stage. They won’t even be pressing charges and actually praised their security.

We still think someone go read the riot act, though. As for the drunken idiot, he better pray his name doesn’t get out because the Beyhive is not happy.

Drunk Fan Runs On Stage During Beyoncé and Jay-Z Concert was originally published on hiphopwired.com

