Asian Doll making Waves

Gucci Mane made a historic add to the 1017 family when he announced Dallas’s own Asian Doll as his new signee to the label earlier this year. “IM THE 1st EVER FEMALE ARTIST TO SIGN WITH @gucci1017,” she tweeted in June.

Asian Doll already had a major following prior to signing with Gucci Mane. The self-proclaimed “Queen Of Teens” released a steady stream of projects for the past two years but 2017’s Outtaspace and Kill Bill Vol. 1 is what really put everyone on notice. Earlier this year, she released her latest project Doll SZN which showcased her versatility better than ever and brought her name to the forefront of this era of female MCs and interviewed with Myself and “The Sauceaholics ” at 979 The Beat.

Asian Doll

Shun Atkins/OvidMedia

Since the release of Doll SZN, Asian Doll’s been everywhere. We have seen her grow and make the city proud. She recently wrapped up tour with Bhad Bhabie and was also spotted on the VMA Red Carpet this past Monday. Get em Doll! Dat WAY!

