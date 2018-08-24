Migos Share New Pump Up Record “Is You Ready” Off The “Mile 22” Soundtrack

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Well look what we have here. Coming off the success of their latest Summer smash with DJ Dural “Hot Summer,” and smashin the stage here in Dallas last year at The Dub Car show . The Migos are back with some new heat called “Is You Ready,” which comes from the soundtrack to the Mile 22 movie, starring Mark Wahlburg. The song originally leaked online back in April, but now finally sees its official release.

Take a listen and let us know what you think.

