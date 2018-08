Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

You know we been running that “Barbie dreams” in rotation for our Nicki fans on the Beat Squad! ….And Now!! Here comes 50 with talks of Nicki’s Meltdown..Similarities to his “How to Rob” and latter “Barbie Dreams” record.

Ya boy 50 working though, he got another tv show..yeah!! i know !?!?

I’ll cry before I lie ..Check it out for yourself!

