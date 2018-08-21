BijouStarFiles: Teyana Taylor Gets Petty And Brings Jeremih Baby’s Mother On Stage For Lap Dance

0 reads Leave a comment
Teyana isn’t done throwing shade at Jeremih. This time she involved his son’s mother!
As if that wasn’t already enough of a blow to his ego, she then decided to pull the mother of his child–Rachel Leigh, a local celeb and star on Black Ink Crew: Chicago– onstage while performing at the Chicago stop of her new tour.
