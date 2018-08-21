CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BijouStarFiles: Teyana Taylor Gets Petty And Brings Jeremih Baby’s Mother On Stage For Lap Dance

0 reads
Leave a comment
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Teyana isn’t done throwing shade at Jeremih. This time she involved his son’s mother!

As if that wasn’t already enough of a blow to his ego, she then decided to pull the mother of his child–Rachel Leigh, a local celeb and star on Black Ink Crew: Chicago– onstage while performing at the Chicago stop of her new tour.

See the video below:

READ MORE

#BijouStarFiles: Teyana Taylor Gets Petty And Brings Jeremih Baby’s Mother On Stage For Lap Dance was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Only Performances You Need To See From…
 4 hours ago
08.21.18
Chance The Rapper Gets Scurred In The First…
 5 hours ago
08.21.18
JR Smith Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex, Talks…
 5 hours ago
08.21.18
Birdman Says Lil Wayne & Cortez Bryant Skimming…
 6 hours ago
08.21.18
15 items
Nicki Minaj Calls Travis Scott “Hoe N*gga of…
 6 hours ago
08.21.18
VIDEO: Drake Surprises 11-Year-Old Heart Surgery Patient For…
 6 hours ago
08.21.18
#BijouStarFiles: Teyana Taylor Gets Petty And Brings Jeremih…
 7 hours ago
08.21.18
Watch: Kevin Hart Takes Lamar Odom To His…
 7 hours ago
08.21.18
Apple Working On New Low-Cost MacBook & Pro-Focused…
 8 hours ago
08.21.18
Kevin Hart Called Out Donald Trump At The…
 8 hours ago
08.21.18
Spotify Denies Nicki Minaj’s Claim That Company Suppressed…
 8 hours ago
08.21.18
Brooklyn Dude Thinks He Got Ghosted By A…
 9 hours ago
08.21.18
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Cardi B Shades Nicki MInaj at the VMAs…
 9 hours ago
08.21.18
12 items
Like An Appropriator! Madonna And The VMAs Destroyed…
 12 hours ago
08.21.18
Watch 2018 MTV VMA’s Full Video Performances [VIDEO]
 13 hours ago
08.21.18
MTV Video Music Awards Winners Are Here
 15 hours ago
08.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close