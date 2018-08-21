CLOSE
Spotify Denies Nicki Minaj’s Claim That Company Suppressed ‘Queen’ Promotion

Minaj claimed in a Twitter rant that the streaming service pushed down promotion for her latest studio record.

Nicki Minaj had what amounted to many to be a nervous breakdown via Twitter, airing out the industry in her classic over-the-top fashion with an epic allegation tossed in the direction of Spotify. After the Queens rapper said that the service cut her promotion for her latest studio album, Queen, Spotify issued a statement saying nothing was further from the truth.

“Spotify put drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio. Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time, Minaj tweeted on Sunday (Aug. 19), sparking heavy discussion.

She continued with, “Spotify had to teach me a lesson but rewarded the man who has had an Apple radio show the longest; inadvertently helping the Apple platform the most. Oh I can’t wait for #QueenRadio on Tuesday. They took away my promotion they had promised for the 1st cpl days b/c of this. #Queen.”

A brief statement was issued by Spotify as reported by Hits Daily Double:

“Spotify supported Nicki Minaj with a Times Square billboard, a host of the largest playlists, New Music Friday and the new music release shelf. Her song “Bed” actually saw an increase based on the promotions put behind the campaign. The company continues to be big fans of Nicki.”

Welp, there’s that.

Minaj promised to get into this situation and much more on tonight’s airing of Queen Radio on Beats 1.

Photo: WENN

Spotify Denies Nicki Minaj’s Claim That Company Suppressed ‘Queen’ Promotion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

