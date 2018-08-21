CLOSE
Backstory Ep 15: Gabrielle Union [Exclusive Interview]

Colby Colb gives the backstory of actor Gabrielle Union and her tenacious rise to fame. Subscribe and Download the Backstory Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Play or wherever you stream Podcasts.

Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on Itunes or wherever you stream podcasts

