CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj Explains Why Drake Isn’t On “Queen”

3 reads
Leave a comment
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Nicki Minaj was a recent guest on DJ Whoo Kid’s Sirius XM Shade 45 show The Whoolywood Shuffle, where she opened up about a myriad of topics, including her new album Queen.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap also explained why Drake wasn’t on the project. She points to his busy tour schedule and not wanting to push the release date back (again).

“Drake and I were working on something,” she said. “But I didn’t want to change the date of the album. About two days before I had to turn it in, he and I had been going back and forth. Within 12 hours of having to turn in the album, we were going back and forth ’cause he had come to my studio we found something we really, really loved.

READ MORE

 

Nicki Minaj Explains Why Drake Isn’t On “Queen” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Cardi B Shades Nicki MInaj at the VMAs…
 2 hours ago
08.21.18
12 items
Like An Appropriator! Madonna And The VMAs Destroyed…
 5 hours ago
08.21.18
Watch 2018 MTV VMA’s Full Video Performances [VIDEO]
 5 hours ago
08.21.18
MTV Video Music Awards Winners Are Here
 7 hours ago
08.21.18
2018 MTV VMA’s: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Migos,…
 7 hours ago
08.21.18
Kevin Hart Roasts Lil Pump & Lil Xan…
 8 hours ago
08.21.18
Nicki Minaj Explains Why Drake Isn’t On “Queen”
 8 hours ago
08.21.18
We Got Y’all Podcast: “Familiar-Like”
 17 hours ago
08.20.18
Wyclef Jean Awarded Key To The City Of…
 18 hours ago
08.20.18
Cardi B ft. Kehlani “Ring,” Reeseynem ft. Chance…
 20 hours ago
08.20.18
Rapper Kodak Black Released From Jail
 20 hours ago
08.20.18
Boots Riley Slams Spike Lee Over False ‘BlacKkKlansman’…
 20 hours ago
08.20.18
Bond Brother: Idris Elba Talks ‘Yardie’ Directorial Debut,…
 21 hours ago
08.20.18
12 items
Nicki Minaj Invokes Harriet Tubman, Twitter Drags Rapper…
 21 hours ago
08.20.18
Casanova Links With DJ Premier For “Wat U…
 21 hours ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 22 hours ago
08.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close