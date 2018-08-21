Nicki Minaj Explains Why Drake Isn’t On “Queen”

Via | HipHopDX

Nicki Minaj was a recent guest on DJ Whoo Kid’s Sirius XM Shade 45 show The Whoolywood Shuffle, where she opened up about a myriad of topics, including her new album Queen.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap also explained why Drake wasn’t on the project. She points to his busy tour schedule and not wanting to push the release date back (again).

“Drake and I were working on something,” she said. “But I didn’t want to change the date of the album. About two days before I had to turn it in, he and I had been going back and forth. Within 12 hours of having to turn in the album, we were going back and forth ’cause he had come to my studio we found something we really, really loved.

