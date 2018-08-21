2018 MTV VMA’s: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Travis Scott & More Hit The Red Carpet

G-Eazy, DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, 21 Savage, Amber Rose & more dress to impress on the 2018 VMA red carpet.
It’s that time of the year. As the summer comes to an end, it means that the MTV VMA’s are here once again. The VMA’s honor the brightest stars in the music industry and with hip hop reaching a new height in popularity on the charts within the past year, you could only expect some of your faves to be in attendance. While many people are eager to see who takes home the award, one of the best parts of the award show is the red carpet.