CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rihanna Documentary Coming Out Soon

1 reads
Leave a comment
Vogue's Forces Of Fashion Conference

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Rihanna will soon her own movie out.

Over two years after a Rihanna-approved documentary was first announced, director Peter Berg revealed that the film could arrive within months. In April 2016, Berg, whose action film “Mile 22” arrived, Friday said he was at work on a Rihanna film modeled after D.A. Pennebaker’s legendary Bob Dylan documentary “Don’t Look Back.”

While the documentary, which reportedly captured Rihanna at work on her 2016 album “Anti,” was expected to arrive in 2017, Berg told Slash Film that the movie should be out within two months.

Berg previously said the documentary would provide an “unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life and how she’s ascended to become a global icon.”

READ MORE

Rihanna Documentary Coming Out Soon was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rapper Kodak Black Released From Jail
 3 hours ago
08.20.18
Casanova Links With DJ Premier For “Wat U…
 5 hours ago
08.20.18
11 items
Lil Wayne Showed Up To 2 Chainz Wedding…
 5 hours ago
08.20.18
Rihanna Documentary Coming Out Soon
 7 hours ago
08.20.18
Omarosa Tells Rev. Al Sharpton That Trump Administration…
 7 hours ago
08.20.18
Lil Yachty & Donny Osmond Debut New Chef…
 7 hours ago
08.20.18
Extremely Blessed: 2 Chainz Jumps The Broom With…
 7 hours ago
08.20.18
Lil Wayne & Birdman
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Accuses Lil Wayne of Withholding Drake’s…
 8 hours ago
08.20.18
N-Word Spewing White Woman Got Wig Tightened Up…
 8 hours ago
08.20.18
Vic Mensa Launches Chicago Shoe Giveaway After CPD…
 9 hours ago
08.20.18
#BijouStarFiles: Drake Disses Kanye West On Stage In…
 10 hours ago
08.20.18
Teyana Taylor Takes A Fall During NYC Show,…
 13 hours ago
08.20.18
Twitter Drags Kanye West For Rocking Tiny Yeezy…
 15 hours ago
08.20.18
Nicki Minaj Fires Shots At Travis Scott: “He…
 15 hours ago
08.20.18
2 Chainz Explores A Marijuana Paradise On “Most…
 15 hours ago
08.20.18
Drake Disses Kanye West While Performing “Know Yourself”…
 15 hours ago
08.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close