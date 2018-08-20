CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Teyana Taylor Takes A Fall During NYC Show, Plays It Off Smoothly

TT isn't about to let a fall stop her from setting her show off.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Teyana Taylor refuses to take any true L’s. After ditching her tour mate, the G.O.O.D. Music singer took a fall while performing in NYC, but managed to play it off as smoothly as can be. 

Reports TMZ:

The crazy fall went down at PlayStation Theater in NYC where she was performing her set in the tour formerly known as the Later That Night tour (more on that in a bit). You see Teyana doing what she does best — move her body — when, outta nowhere, BAM … she slips.

You can see her left foot lose grip … and though it looked like an awkward fall (that right knee appears to bend like no knee should ever bend), Teyana quickly gets up and doesn’t skip a beat.

Now that’s a true professional.

Photo: WENN.com

Teyana Taylor Takes A Fall During NYC Show, Plays It Off Smoothly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Casanova Links With DJ Premier For “Wat U…
 1 hour ago
08.20.18
11 items
Lil Wayne Showed Up To 2 Chainz Wedding…
 2 hours ago
08.20.18
Omarosa Tells Rev. Al Sharpton That Trump Administration…
 4 hours ago
08.20.18
Lil Yachty & Donny Osmond Debut New Chef…
 4 hours ago
08.20.18
Extremely Blessed: 2 Chainz Jumps The Broom With…
 4 hours ago
08.20.18
Lil Wayne & Birdman
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Accuses Lil Wayne of Withholding Drake’s…
 5 hours ago
08.20.18
N-Word Spewing White Woman Got Wig Tightened Up…
 5 hours ago
08.20.18
Vic Mensa Launches Chicago Shoe Giveaway After CPD…
 6 hours ago
08.20.18
#BijouStarFiles: Drake Disses Kanye West On Stage In…
 7 hours ago
08.20.18
Teyana Taylor Takes A Fall During NYC Show,…
 10 hours ago
08.20.18
Twitter Drags Kanye West For Rocking Tiny Yeezy…
 12 hours ago
08.20.18
Nicki Minaj Fires Shots At Travis Scott: “He…
 12 hours ago
08.20.18
2 Chainz Explores A Marijuana Paradise On “Most…
 12 hours ago
08.20.18
Drake Disses Kanye West While Performing “Know Yourself”…
 12 hours ago
08.20.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 18 hours ago
08.19.18
Rapper Vic Mensa To Host Shoe Giveaway In…
 1 day ago
08.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close