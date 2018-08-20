Teyana Taylor Takes A Fall During NYC Show, Plays It Off Smoothly

Teyana Taylor refuses to take any true L’s. After ditching her tour mate, the G.O.O.D. Music singer took a fall while performing in NYC, but managed to play it off as smoothly as can be.

Reports TMZ:

The crazy fall went down at PlayStation Theater in NYC where she was performing her set in the tour formerly known as the Later That Night tour (more on that in a bit). You see Teyana doing what she does best — move her body — when, outta nowhere, BAM … she slips.

You can see her left foot lose grip … and though it looked like an awkward fall (that right knee appears to bend like no knee should ever bend), Teyana quickly gets up and doesn’t skip a beat.

Now that’s a true professional.

