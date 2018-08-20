Lil Yachty & Donny Osmond Debut New Chef Boyardee Theme Song

Y’all can hate on this generation’s mumble rappers all you want but at the end of the day, they’re still making the kind of commercial moves other struggle rappers dream of. Lil Yachty is next up on the list of up and coming artists using their drawing power to leverage new earning opportunities.

While Hip-Hop purists continue to give Lil Yachty a hard time for being one of the current rappers watering down the rap game, he’s out there collaborating with Donny Osmond for a new Chef Boyardee theme song. That’s right, the crooner with the colorful dreads linked up with the ’60’s boy band heartthrob to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the canned pasta franchise and created a new theme song, “Start The Par-dee.”

As entertaining as it is bad, listening to Donny Osmond drop bars is something that we didn’t ask for but can’t be mad at. It’s just too funny.

Check out “Start The Par-dee” below and let us know if you hate Lil Yachty more or less after this latest commercial.

