Omarosa Tells Rev. Al Sharpton That Trump Administration Rejects Black Applicants Off Top

Last week one of Donald Trump’s worst nightmares came true when a Black woman not only outsmarted him (which isn’t saying much to be honest) but did so with the world watching. Omarosa Manigault-Newman and her secret White House recordings have been dominating the news cycles for the past week and with every passing interview, Trump’s former apprentice reveals disturbing tidbits about her time in the White House.

In an MSNBC interview with the Rev. Al Sharpton, Omarosa continued to label Donald Trump a racist and took him to task for his racist ways when she exposed that the White House dismisses job applicants based on race alone.

Responding to Rev. Al Sharpton’s question about the Trump administration’s commitment to diversity in what seems like a “lily white” inner circle, Omarosa didn’t hold back on her two cents.

“It’s much worse than people even realize. There are 30 assistants to the president right now and there are none representing the African-American community… In fact, when we submitted [African-American] candidates they were rejected over and over again. And I will tell you that they haven’t even made an attempt to replace anyone in Opio to do the African-American outreach. They just kind of detailed a guy over for just three months I think to do a little window dressing, but there is really no real commitment to diversity in the White House and he’s unapologetic about it.”

Well, that shouldn’t surprise anyone. This is the same administration that’s headed by a man who called Nazis in Virginia “fine people” and stated that all Haitians have AIDS.

Check out what else Omarosa had to say about her former boss and how he runs a tight white ship below.

