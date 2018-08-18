CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Our Favorite Cartoon Characters Have Been Brought To Life & The Images Are Disturbingly Realistic

1 reads
Leave a comment
FOX's 'The Simpsons' - Season Twenty-Five

Source: FOX / Getty

It’s fine for cartoon characters to have outrageously huge teeth, saggy skin, and other weird quirks when they’re animated.

But have you ever seen one of the Simpson’s in 3D? Artist and Ontario, California native Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) is known for bringing popular cartoon characters to life with his disturbingly realistic art.

Homer Simpson has never looked so disgustingly cool. Vasquez says it took about a week to create the Homer using digital sculpting software Zbrush.  He revealed, “Much like clay sculpting, I move around this virtual clay ball and sculpt from there. What inspired me was the lack of ‘real-life Homer Simpson’ images on the internet,” Vasquez says. “I looked up on Google images of what Homer Simpson would look like in our world and they were just disappointing.”

 

Folks are comparing the 22-year old 3D artists work, to a 2008 study created by a Blogspot user called pixeloo. CNET reports:

That image took Homer’s normal cartoon proportions and rendered him with realistic skin and lighting. But Vasquez made Homer his own. Veins pop out from the sides of the forehead. You can see each individual hair stubble. Extra chins roll down his neck.

 

Vasquez even brought our favorite Sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea to life:

Check out Vasquez’ Instagram and Twitter for me. Hit the flip to see more.

Our Favorite Cartoon Characters Have Been Brought To Life & The Images Are Disturbingly Realistic was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA - Backstage And Front Row - Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj and Safaree Will Have Extra…
 3 hours ago
08.18.18
Our Favorite Cartoon Characters Have Been Brought To…
 5 hours ago
08.18.18
What Kind Of F*ckery Is This?: Pilot Crashes…
 7 hours ago
08.18.18
Former United Nations Chief & Nobel Peace Prize…
 10 hours ago
08.18.18
Ben Carson Stands By Massa After He’s Asked…
 11 hours ago
08.18.18
Nicki Minaj & Safaree Will Beef Up Security…
 11 hours ago
08.18.18
Terry Crews Sued For $1 Million By Former…
 11 hours ago
08.18.18
Date For Public Viewing For Aretha Franklin Has…
 12 hours ago
08.18.18
Kodak Black Gets Early Release From Jail
 12 hours ago
08.18.18
Young Thug “Gain Clout,” Logic ft. Ryan Tedder…
 1 day ago
08.17.18
Cam’ron & Reebok Release “Fleebok 4” Sneakers [Photos]
 1 day ago
08.17.18
19 items
Dwyane Wade Offers Jimmy Butler The Fade &…
 1 day ago
08.17.18
New & Making Noise – Jade Novah
 1 day ago
08.17.18
On The Run 2’s Best Viral Moments (Beyoncé…
 1 day ago
08.17.18
Ariana Grande Spotted Snatching Wigs In NYC, Plus…
 1 day ago
08.17.18
Jade Novah
New & Making Noise: Jade Novah
 1 day ago
08.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close