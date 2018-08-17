Juelz Santana Pleads Guilty, Faces 20 Years In Prison

Juelz Santana‘s fate is in the court’s hands. The Harlem rapper has pled guilty to gun charges, and is facing up to 20 years in prison.

The Associated Press reports that Juelz, born LaRon James, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft on Thursday (August 20).

The charges stem from when he got caught with a firearm while trying to board a plane at Newark Airport back in March. The Dipset rapper broke out, but was eventually arrested.

It turned out his ID was in the bag he left behind, which contained a .38-caliber handgun, which was loaded, and Oxycodone pills. Juelz was granted bail, and eventually allowed to tour, so long as his mother accompanied him.

Originally, the “Santana’s Town” rapper was scheduled to go on trial in September. Now that he’s taken a plea, Juelz Santana will be sentenced on December 12.

