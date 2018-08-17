Dez Bryant visiting with Browns, ‘trying to work some things out’

Via | ESPN

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, who is in Cleveland for a visit with the Browns, stopped by the team’s radio station Thursday as the two sides tried to figure out whether it’s a good fit.

No deal was expected Thursday night, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The two sides will continue talking and “will know more tomorrow.”

Bryant said on Cleveland Browns Daily radio show that he likes the city, thinks he would look good back in the orange he wore at Oklahoma State and said “we are just trying to work some things out.”

He retweeted a photo of himself signing autographs in Cleveland’s airport. Several Browns have been lobbying Bryant, including quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield, and receiver Jarvis Landry.

