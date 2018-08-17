CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Dez Bryant visiting with Browns, ‘trying to work some things out’

0 reads
Leave a comment
Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers

Source: Mike McGinnis / Getty

Via | ESPN

Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, who is in Cleveland for a visit with the Browns, stopped by the team’s radio station Thursday as the two sides tried to figure out whether it’s a good fit.

No deal was expected Thursday night, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The two sides will continue talking and “will know more tomorrow.”

Bryant said on Cleveland Browns Daily radio show that he likes the city, thinks he would look good back in the orange he wore at Oklahoma State and said “we are just trying to work some things out.”

He retweeted a photo of himself signing autographs in Cleveland’s airport. Several Browns have been lobbying Bryant, including quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield, and receiver Jarvis Landry.

READ MORE

 

Dez Bryant visiting with Browns, ‘trying to work some things out’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dez Bryant visiting with Browns, ‘trying to work…
 3 hours ago
08.17.18
Juelz Santana Pleads Guilty To Airport Gun Charges
 4 hours ago
08.17.18
Hip Hop Mourns “Queen Of Soul” Aretha Franklin’s…
 4 hours ago
08.17.18
Rick Ross & Omelly “Gummo,” Lil Yachty ft.…
 13 hours ago
08.16.18
TEYANA TAYLOR ANNOUNCES SOLO TOUR!
 13 hours ago
08.16.18
Cardi B To Open The 2018 MTV Video…
 16 hours ago
08.16.18
Tune In Tonight To TV One’s Airing Of…
 16 hours ago
08.16.18
KTSE: Teyana Taylor Takes Over Tour, Jeremih Is…
 17 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott To Executive Produce The NBA 2K19…
 18 hours ago
08.16.18
10 items
10 Fresh Hip-Hop Songs That Sampled Aretha Franklin
 19 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott Gives Fan Money To Help With…
 19 hours ago
08.16.18
Fat Joe Walks Out Of Ruth’s Chris Steak…
 20 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott Gives Away $100K To Fans After…
 20 hours ago
08.16.18
Hip-Hop Samples: Aretha Franklin
 20 hours ago
08.16.18
23 items
Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved…
 22 hours ago
08.16.18
Travis Scott In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia
#WordEyeHeard: Travis Scott Giving Away $100k Via Cash…
 23 hours ago
08.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close