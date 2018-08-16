CLOSE
Travis Scott Gives Fan Money To Help With Mother’s Funeral

Cactus Jack has a mighty big heart.

Travis Scott has been in the midst of a $100,000 cash giveaway to his fans to celebrate the success of his new album, Astroworld. Although Cactus Jack’s original ask was for fans to submit lyrics from the record, the Houston rapper opened up his wallet to a fan who needed help in arranging a funeral for his mother.

TMZ reports:

Peter Valdriz, who replied to Travis’ $100k Twitter giveaway announcement Tuesday — in which fans were encouraged to tweet their Cash App tag with lyrics from “Astroworld” for a chance to get money. Peter pleaded his case by saying the dough would help with his mom’s funeral cost.

Minutes later … the rapper sent him $800 with a personal message saying he hopes it helps.

Peter tells TMZ … his mother passed away last week after a battle with a brain virus and complications that followed. He says the gift from Travis came on what would have been her 52nd birthday and will go toward the expenses for her funeral next week.

Valdriz added that others have also donated to the cause on the back of Scott’s initial offering.

How dope is that?

