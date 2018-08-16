CLOSE
Tune In Tonight To TV One’s Airing Of ‘TV One On One” With Aretha Franklin

Join Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes as she talks with “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin about her life and journey throughout her amazing career.

As we continue to mourn the loss of the “Queen Of Soul” Aretha Franklin, tonight presents an opportunity to know the woman behind the legendary voice. Airing tonight (Aug. 16) on TV One, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes spoke with Franklin for a candid discussion on her life, music and much more.

TV One On One: Aretha Franklin airs tonight on TV One at 8PM ET, and immediately after, the network will air Aretha: Franky Speaking.

Aretha: Frankly Speaking” chronicles the professional and personal life of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. While Franklin’s music topped the charts and became the soundtrack of American culture, she struggled with the reality of being a teen mom, losing her father to a violent home invasion and two failed marriages. Through rarely seen videos and photos, viewers get an insider perspective on the powerful impact Franklin had during the civil rights movement, the women’s movement and her influence on Martin Luther King, Jr. The one-hour special also features exclusive behind-the-scenes stories of iconic songs like “Respect,” “Natural Woman,” “Precious Lord” and “Pink Cadillac” as told through Franklin’s trusted inner circle, her musical team, and her very own words.

Tune in to TV One tonight (Aug. 18) at 8PM ET for our special double-header presentation featuring the late, great Aretha Franklin.

Visit TV One for more.

Tune In Tonight To TV One’s Airing Of ‘TV One On One” With Aretha Franklin was originally published on hiphopwired.com

