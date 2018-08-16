Travis Scott fans got just got paid!

In celebration of his third album, “Astroworld,” debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, Kylie Jenner’s beau, 26, gave $100,000 via Cash App to select fans who tweeted lyrics from the album at him.

“SO I KNOW ITS HARD FOR THE KIDS,” he tweeted Tuesday evening. “SO I DECIDED TO UNLOAD MY BANK ACCOUNT ON U GUYS. IM BUSTING DOWN $100,000 AND GIVING AWAY TO ANY FANS THAT CAN TWEET ME THERE CASH TAG WITH LYRICS FROM ASTRO. GANG !!”

Between then and Wednesday morning, the rapper picked dozens of fans at random and deposited between $50 and $1,000 into their accounts.

Travis Scott Gives Away $100K To Fans After His Album Goes #1 On Billboard Chart was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

