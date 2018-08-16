CLOSE
Entertainment News
R&B Group 112 Broke Up, Again

Mo' money, mo' problems.

Los Angeles Premiere of Apple Music's CAN'T STOP WON'T STOP: A BAD BOY STORY

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

R&B group 112 was back again but is now off again. Two members of the quarter have left the group. 

Reports TMZ:

We spoke to Mike and Slim who tell us Q and Daron recently split from the group after a disagreement that they just couldn’t resolve. They’re a bit vague on what exactly they were beefing over, but it sounds like it might be a legal issue … ’cause Slim says he’s being sued.

112 hadn’t put out a new album since 2005, so their loyal supporters were stoked in 2016 when they joined Diddy’s Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour and then released a 6th studio album and dropped a new single last year.

Slim sounds highly upset after some sort of rift that got set off during a group text. It seems they’ve been a two-man outfit for the past few months.

You best believe they’ll be back on board if there’s another Bad Boy Reunion Tour.

Those checks will be too hard to pass up.

Photo: Getty

R&B Group 112 Broke Up, Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com

