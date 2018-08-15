Teyana Taylor Airs Out Jeremih, Drops Out Of Tour To Avoid Blessing Him With The Fade

Teyana Taylor is not a fan of Jeremih. The R&B crooner, who just popped up on the cover of Playboy, took to Twitter to air out the singer and announce she is leaving his tour.

The first tweet announced her departure from the Later That Night Tour.

“I’ve been extremely mistreated on this tour so on that note i will NO longer continue to stay on the # LaterThatNightTour because if I do ima end up knocking this n*gga out. I’m sorry to all who has already purchased tickets to see me I will make sure everyone gets refunded!,” she tweeted.

But then, besides the fade threat, she dropped the hammer.

“Lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selish, lame ass nigga! Don’t ever try to play me Petunia! They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my ass off every city, every night! You’ve done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair,” tweeted Taylor, @’ing Jeremih, so you know that it’s real.

We don’t want no smoke with Teyana Taylor. As for her Playboy cover, you can see it on the flip.

