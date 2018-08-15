CLOSE
Teyana Taylor Exits Jeremih Tour: “You’ve Done Nothin’ But Act Like A Diva”

Sheesh! Teyana Taylor wasn’t about to let one tour stop her show. The KTSE singer jumped on Twitter Wednesday to not only air out Jeremih but also reveal that she’ll no longer be on the Later That Night Tour.

Taylor wrote on Twitter, “I’ve been extremely mistreated on this tour so on that note i will NO longer continue to stay on the #LaterThatNightTour because if I do ima end up knocking this n**** out. I’m sorry to all who has already purchased tickets to see me I will make sure everyone gets refunded! ❤

She continued, “@Jeremih Lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selish, lame ass n****! Don’t ever try to play me Petunia! They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my ass off every city, every night! You’ve done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair”

Damn. Well, if you’re looking for your next chance to see Teyana potentially snatch wigs, she’ll be in Houston as part of the Break The Internet concert with Daniel Caesar on August 24th.

