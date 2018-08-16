Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cathy Hughes Statement – Aretha Franklin Has Passed

0 reads
Leave a comment
Aretha Franklin and Cathy Hughes

Source: Jay Silverman / Jay Silverman

Condolences

August 16, 2018

Today I join my community, my industry and the world in mourning the loss and celebrating the life of my dear sister, friend, and ally, Aretha Franklin. I send my love and offer prayers of grace and peace to the members of her family, her friends and colleagues who walked alongside her and shared her with tens of millions of fans around the world.

I have so many fond memories of Aretha. Throughout her career, I was blessed to share her music and her iconic story. I am humbled to have been a part of her journey and to have served as an eyewitness to the evolution of her artistry and the formation of her legacy.

For more than 60 years, Aretha Franklin shared her gift and touched the world. She was a musical pioneer whose voice defines an era, amplifies a sound and reflects the range of who we are as black people. It is no wonder that Rolling Stone Magazine listed her as number one on its list of “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

Aretha’s music commanded “R-E-S-P-E-C-T,” and that song not only became a rallying cry during the civil rights movement but also served as an anthem for women who still identify with its message, today. Her timeless classics also became historical markers in our personal journeys and our collective story as a community. She understood her progress was our progress, her success was our success, and when the door opened for her, it opened for us as well. Aretha was unapologetically black. She was committed to black music and black radio. She understood its role in her career and remained loyal to our company across the years.

Like many of our musicians, Aretha’s musical roots are embedded in the black church, and gospel music was at her core. Her talent transcended genres and not only earned her the title of the “Queen of Soul” but also the distinction of being the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And while many will remember her for all of the titles she has received, I believe, Aretha Franklin, in her own words, said it best, “being a singer is a natural gift. It means I’m using to the highest degree possible the gift that God gave me to use. I’m happy with that.” And Aretha Franklin, so are we. Rest in peace my sister.

With total love, respect and appreciation,

Cathy Hughes

Chairperson

aretha franklin

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin and Cathy Hughes
Cathy Hughes Statement – Aretha Franklin Has Passed
 12 mins ago
08.16.18
Shots Reportedly Fired During Tekashi 6ix9ine & 50…
 4 hours ago
08.16.18
Safaree Claims He Got Book & Endorsement Deals…
 4 hours ago
08.16.18
Jim Carrey Comes Clean About His Hiatus From…
 4 hours ago
08.16.18
Funk Flex Says Cardi B’s Camp Paid DJ’s…
 4 hours ago
08.16.18
James Harden On The Rockets Getting Carmelo: “He’s…
 14 hours ago
08.15.18
Quavo “L A M B T A L…
 14 hours ago
08.15.18
Bruno Mars Adds Ella Mai, Ciara & Charlie…
 18 hours ago
08.15.18
The Craziest And Shadiest Diva Moments From The…
 18 hours ago
08.15.18
Teyana Taylor Airs Out Jeremih, Drops Out Of…
 18 hours ago
08.15.18
Teyana Taylor Exits Jeremih Tour: “You’ve Done Nothin’…
 19 hours ago
08.15.18
Ski Beatz Says He Literally Trashed An Entire…
 19 hours ago
08.15.18
Who Shot Ya?: Gunfire On Set Of 50…
 19 hours ago
08.15.18
YG
YG Performs “Big Bank” on ‘The Tonight Show’…
 20 hours ago
08.15.18
Hairline Money: Drake Lost $10K To Quavo On…
 20 hours ago
08.15.18
Hip-Hop Based Political Party Eyeing LL Cool J…
 20 hours ago
08.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close