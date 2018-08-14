‘Insecure’ Drops The Full First Episode Of Their Show Within A Show ‘Kev’yn’ [VIDEO]

Insecure is back and so is the show within a show! Last season, fans were treated to a slavery drama parody titled Due North with Regina Hall and Michael Jai White. This season, the Insecure writing crew figured to take it back to ’90s black sit-coms with Kev’yn starring A Different World actor Darryl M. Bell, Bill Bellamy and Living Single‘s Erika Alexander!

Watch the first episode released to Facebook below.

