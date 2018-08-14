CLOSE
Ja Rule & Ashanti Deliver First Taste Of Upcoming Collab Album

Baby Phat Party - Arrivals and Inside

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Ja Rule and Ashanti take it back to simpler times on “Encore.”

Anybody who remembers the significance behind “It’s Murda” can attest to the long and prosperous reign of Ja Rule and Ashanti. Ushering in a radio-friendly batch of thug-luv blammers, Ja and Ashanti proved kindred spirits on songs like “Always On Time” and “Mesmerize.” In fact, their particular chemistry seemed to capture a particular moment in early-millennium hip-hop, despite Ja’s pop tendencies rubbing some of his day one fans the wrong way. Either way, nostalgia has done wonders for the duo, who seem to recognize that very fact; in the wake of The Carters, Ja and Ashanti decided it was high time to get the band back together for another go.

