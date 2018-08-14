CLOSE
Demi Lovato’s Overdose Caused By Freebased Oxy Laced with Fentanyl, Allegedly

You can never trust a drug dealer.

Demi Lovato

Source: photo: C.M. Wiggins/WENN.com

The cause of Demi Lovato‘s overdose has been revealed, reportedly. The singer’s rush to the hospital was likely cause by Oxy laced with the powerful drug fentanyl. 

The lead up to Lovato’s OD is straight out of a movie.

Reports TMZ:

Sources with direct knowledge tell us, Demi had been at a party in WeHo following a birthday celebration at Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip. After the drug dealer got the text, he came to her house and we’re told the 2 freebased Oxycodone on tin foil.

Our sources say unbeknownst to Demi, the drug dealer had a bad habit of buying dirty drugs from Mexico … and the batch in question appeared to be laced with fentanyl — that’s the same drug that killed Prince and Lil Peep.

We’re told the dealer fled her home when he noticed she was in bed, breathing very heavily.

Our sources say Demi had been using the dealer since April.

Lovato reportedly had to be revived with Narcan.

The singer is recuperating and in rehab.

Photo: WENN.com

 

Demi Lovato’s Overdose Caused By Freebased Oxy Laced with Fentanyl, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

