The promo run for Queen is stil in full effect. Apparently, Nicki Minaj and Funkmaster Flex have ended their beef and sat down for an extensive interview on Hot 97.

Seems like Flex was being “opinionated” about her music, while Nicki felt that he was being personal.

Surprise, she got open to a reconciliation when Flex said he liked “Chun-Li.”

If you care, you can peep their sit down below.

You Care: Nicki Minaj and Funkmaster Flex End Feud was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: