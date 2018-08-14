CLOSE
You Care: Nicki Minaj and Funkmaster Flex End Feud

What a difference a new single makes.

Nicki Minaj & Funkmaster Flex

The promo run for Queen is stil in full effect. Apparently, Nicki Minaj and Funkmaster Flex have ended their beef and sat down for an extensive interview on Hot 97. 

Seems like Flex was being “opinionated” about her music, while Nicki felt that he was being personal.

Surprise, she got open to a reconciliation when Flex said he liked “Chun-Li.”

If you care, you can peep their sit down below.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
