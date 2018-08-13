CLOSE
Frank Ocean Says Om’Mas Keith Lying About ‘Blond’ Co-Writing, Wants Lawsuit Tossed

Ocean and Keith have been legally tussling for the better part of the year over the songwriting credit designation.

Frank Ocean and Sa-Ra Creative Partners member Om’Mas Keith have been involved in a legal back and forth for the better part of the year regarding Ocean’s Blonde album. Keith initially sued Ocean for not getting a co-writing credit for the record, but the singer is demanding that the lawsuit gets tossed because he says the producer is lying.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Ocean is demanding the lawsuit filed against him by music producer Om’Mas be thrown out. Ocean denies he ever entered into a deal to list Om’Mas as co-writer of songs from his hit 2016 album.

Ocean says when he originally sent a deal agreement to Om’Mas, the producer refused to sign it. The singer says despite Om’Mas not co-writing any of the songs, he continues to demand profits.

The outlet adds that Ocean paid Keith a flat rate to work on the songs, but added that the producer filed his name as a co-writer for 11 songs for the album via ASCAP which Ocean adamantly denies.

