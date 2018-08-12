CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

ASAP Bari Has Sexual Assault Case In L.A. Tossed

So many questions, so few answers.

1 reads
Leave a comment

ASAP Bari won’t be facing sexual assault charges in L.A. The Los Angeles district attorney announced that it won’t be pursuing a case against the designer born Jabari Shelton. 

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the D.A.’s office declined to charge Bari because the accuser did not want to continue with the case.

Back in November 2017, Bari was sued for sexual assault by the woman was seen in footage that surfaced of him forcibly removing a sheet from her while she was naked in bed in a London hotel room.

It is unclear whether or not Bari is still facing charges in London. In May 2018, the ASAP Mob member was arrested for sexual assault in London while on a layover in Heathrow Airport.

Photo: Getty

ASAP Bari Has Sexual Assault Case In L.A. Tossed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s The Kanye West Song Where He Says…
 2 hours ago
08.12.18
ASAP Bari Has Sexual Assault Case In L.A.…
 3 hours ago
08.12.18
Casanova Wanted For Allegedly Assaulting Woman In NYC…
 3 hours ago
08.12.18
Remy Ma
#WordEyeHeard: Mean Tweets, Hip Hop Edition [VIDEO]
 15 hours ago
08.11.18
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Raps About Smashing Sister-In-Laws [LISTEN]
 15 hours ago
08.11.18
20 items
#HipHopTurns45: Twitter Celebrates The Culture Of Hip-Hop On…
 22 hours ago
08.11.18
Trump’s Former Broom Pusher Omarosa Blasts Ex-Boss, Says…
 24 hours ago
08.11.18
Lil’ Kim Saves New Jersey Home, Can’t Miss…
 1 day ago
08.11.18
Don Q & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie…
 1 day ago
08.10.18
Quavo Releases 3 New Singles “Bubblegum” “Lambtalk” &…
 2 days ago
08.10.18
14 items
Indian Stunner: Meet The Astonishingly Shapely @Desixchick
 2 days ago
08.10.18
Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled & More Roasted On…
 2 days ago
08.10.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Beta Open…
 2 days ago
08.10.18
5 Things We Learned From Issa Rae on…
 2 days ago
08.10.18
Spike Lee Tells Anderson Cooper He Has No…
 2 days ago
08.10.18
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Quavo Drops Three New Singles [LISTEN]
 2 days ago
08.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close