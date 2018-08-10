CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Quavo Releases 3 New Singles “Bubblegum” “Lambtalk” & “Workin Me” [Listen]

Quavo's finally ready to get on his solo tip...

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2017 Arrivals held at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Featuring: Quavo Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 26 Aug 2017 Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Quavo‘s been so busy cutting tracks with Migos and making guest appearances on other artists projects that he’s rarely had time to drop some of his own solo work. Today that changes and the ATLien doesn’t isn’t just releasing one new cut, but three.

Just in time for Drake’s and Migos Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour, Quavo releases “Bubblegum,” “Lambtalk” and “Workin Me” and begins the buzz for his long awaited solo project.

While “Bubblegum” seems like a single aimed for his female fanbase, “Lambtalk” and “Workin Me” are more in tuned with the familiar trap house music that helped propel the Migos to Hip-Hop stardom. Check out the cuts below and let us know if Quavo got that work you been waiting for.

Quavo Releases 3 New Singles “Bubblegum” “Lambtalk” & “Workin Me” [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Don Q & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie…
 1 hour ago
08.10.18
Quavo Releases 3 New Singles “Bubblegum” “Lambtalk” &…
 5 hours ago
08.10.18
14 items
Indian Stunner: Meet The Astonishingly Shapely @Desixchick
 8 hours ago
08.10.18
Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled & More Roasted On…
 10 hours ago
08.10.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Beta Open…
 10 hours ago
08.10.18
5 Things We Learned From Issa Rae on…
 10 hours ago
08.10.18
Spike Lee Tells Anderson Cooper He Has No…
 12 hours ago
08.10.18
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Quavo Drops Three New Singles [LISTEN]
 12 hours ago
08.10.18
Token Ex-White House Employee Omarosa Reveals Trump Unleashed…
 12 hours ago
08.10.18
Cheeto Jesus Once Again Lashes Out At NFL…
 12 hours ago
08.10.18
12 items
Rickey Smiley’s Day Of Giving [Exclusive Photos]
 12 hours ago
08.10.18
Drake "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" Tour
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Tour Bus Towed Right Before Tour
 12 hours ago
08.10.18
Ye-Ology: Kanye West’s Jimmy Kimmel Interview Left Black…
 14 hours ago
08.10.18
Travis Scott Announces ASTROWORLD Fest!
 14 hours ago
08.10.18
Topher Grace Opens Up About Landing His Role…
 14 hours ago
08.10.18
Sunken Place Soldier Kanye West Doubles Down On…
 15 hours ago
08.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close