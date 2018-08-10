‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Beta Open To Everyone When Weekend 2 Starts Today

Last weekend Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 private beta kicked off for PlayStation 4 owners. For weekend 2, Activision is inviting everyone to the multiplayer party.

You heard right Xbox One and PC owners you get to join in on the fun also and get to experience what PS4 players have been talking about. Starting at 10 a.m. PT today (Friday, August 10th), the second week in the beta kicks off for everyone and ends August 13th 10AM Pacific Time. PC owners the beta will begin on the August 11th at 10 a.m. PT via Battle.net, if you pre-ordered the game, you will receive an extra day and can start playing on August 10th.

Those who participate in the beta will be granted in-game rewards that will immediately activate when the game launches on October 12, 2018. For those playing for the first time, the beta will include access to 10 Specialists to choose from, 6 maps to for participants to play on and 6 intense game modes Control, Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint and Search & Destroy that Call of Duty fans have grown to love.

Once you download the beta onto your console you are highly encouraged to keep it loaded on there. In September the beta will begin for Black Ops 4 new battle royale mode called “Blackout.” Now if you are looking to get your hands on a key, we still have some codes to give away. You can see the instructions in the tweet below.

The #BlackOps4 PS4 private beta is underway and we got the 🔑 🔑 🔑. We will randomly be selecting 10 winners. All you have to do is RT this tweet, and you must follow us on Twitter IG (same handle) and on our Facebook page (https://t.co/fMh1jU0q8Z). Good Luck! pic.twitter.com/dgVxOoLSHZ — HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) August 3, 2018

So with that said good luck and have fun while playing the Black Ops 4 trailer. To get familiar with it the next installment in the single-player campaignless first-person shooter you can check out the trailer below.

Photo: Activision/Treyarch

