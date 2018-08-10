CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

K$upreme ft. Jim Jones “Dip Flex,” Josh X ft. Rick Ross “All On Me” & More | Daily Visuals 8.9.18

K$upreme and Jim Jones roll through the Big Apple and Josh X and Rick Ross cruise through Miami. Today's Daily Visuals

3 reads
Leave a comment
Slow Bucks Birthday Celebration Hosted by Kenny Burns, Juelz Santana And Jim Jones

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After a long ass slumber New York’s rider man, Jim Jones has been back on his grizzly for the past few months and today he’s lending his talents to Cali rapper, K$upreme.

Linking up for the visuals to “Dip Flex,” Jim Jones and K$upreme take to the dark streets of New York where they flaunt ice and cash while making us wonder when they actually shot this video. It’s been way too hot to be running around NYC in sweaters and long sleeve shirts.

Josh X meanwhile serenades a thick young woman on the coastline of Miami during the day while Rick Ross rides shotgun with the youngn’ at night in the visuals to “All On Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bas featuring A$AP Ferg, Nav featuring Travis Scott, and more.

K$UPREME FT. JIM JONES – “DIP FLEX”

JOSH X FT. RICK ROSS – “ALL ON ME”

BAS & A$AP FERG – “BOCA RATON”

DICE SOHO – “TIME IT IS”

NAV FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “CHAMPION”

DVSN – “MORNING AFTER”

PHONY PPL – “BEFORE YOU GET A BOYFRIEND”

K$upreme ft. Jim Jones “Dip Flex,” Josh X ft. Rick Ross “All On Me” & More | Daily Visuals 8.9.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
K$upreme ft. Jim Jones “Dip Flex,” Josh X…
 10 hours ago
08.09.18
Wow: New #GoinInCirclesChallenge Has People Spinning In The…
 17 hours ago
08.09.18
Kevin Hart Awards High School Students HBCU Scholarships
 18 hours ago
08.09.18
‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s’ New Trailer Shows Off…
 18 hours ago
08.09.18
10 Bossip On WeTv Gifs You Can Drop…
 19 hours ago
08.09.18
Black Bus Driver Administers Flawless Fade On White…
 20 hours ago
08.09.18
8 Things We Learned From Ray J &…
 20 hours ago
08.09.18
TDE’s Newest Artist Reason Drops Some Hard Bars…
 20 hours ago
08.09.18
Drake’s Tour Bus Just Got Towed Just Before…
 20 hours ago
08.09.18
Nintendo Unveils ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Bundle &…
 21 hours ago
08.09.18
Tekashi 6ix9ine To YG “Suck My D*ck” [Video]
 21 hours ago
08.09.18
Kanye West Flaking On “Carpool Karaoke’ Numerous Times…
 21 hours ago
08.09.18
Dame Dash Airs Out Lyor Cohen On Joe…
 22 hours ago
08.09.18
Trombone Shorty And Orleans Avenue's Treme Threauxdown
#WordEyeHeard: Usher’s Herpes Accuser Slams Singer for Placing…
 23 hours ago
08.09.18
Shiggy Posts A Kevin Heart-esque Apology Video After…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
Drake’s KiKI Finally Does The Shiggy Challenge
 2 days ago
08.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close