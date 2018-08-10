After a long ass slumber New York’s rider man, Jim Jones has been back on his grizzly for the past few months and today he’s lending his talents to Cali rapper, K$upreme.

Linking up for the visuals to “Dip Flex,” Jim Jones and K$upreme take to the dark streets of New York where they flaunt ice and cash while making us wonder when they actually shot this video. It’s been way too hot to be running around NYC in sweaters and long sleeve shirts.

Josh X meanwhile serenades a thick young woman on the coastline of Miami during the day while Rick Ross rides shotgun with the youngn’ at night in the visuals to “All On Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bas featuring A$AP Ferg, Nav featuring Travis Scott, and more.

K$UPREME FT. JIM JONES – “DIP FLEX”

JOSH X FT. RICK ROSS – “ALL ON ME”

BAS & A$AP FERG – “BOCA RATON”

DICE SOHO – “TIME IT IS”

NAV FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “CHAMPION”

DVSN – “MORNING AFTER”

PHONY PPL – “BEFORE YOU GET A BOYFRIEND”

K$upreme ft. Jim Jones “Dip Flex,” Josh X ft. Rick Ross “All On Me” & More | Daily Visuals 8.9.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: