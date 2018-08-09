Creepy Dallas Man Wanted By Police For Exposing Himself [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

An unknown perverted Dallas man is wanted by police after building up a creepy reputation of starting conversations with women in the area, sharing a story, and then exposing himself. One of the victims said that he flashed her multiple times on different occasions. Because of her story, dozens of other women have came forward on social media. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

