Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Creepy Dallas Man Wanted By Police For Exposing Himself [VIDEO]

30 reads
Leave a comment
Creepy Clown with fingers on lips

Source: dieter Spears / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

An unknown perverted Dallas man is wanted by police after building up a creepy reputation of starting conversations with women in the area, sharing a story, and then exposing himself. One of the victims said that he flashed her multiple times on different occasions. Because of her story, dozens of other women have came forward on social media. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads or refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

Check Out The 97.9 The Beat Dallas Block Party (PHOTOS)
97.9 The Beat Dallas Block Party
100 photos

The Latest:

Dallas , flasher , lakewood , Pervert

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake’s KiKI Finally Does The Shiggy Challenge
 13 hours ago
08.08.18
Footaction Launches No One Way Campaign with Sheck…
 14 hours ago
08.08.18
J. Prince Checks Ex-Houston Drug Dealer Over False…
 14 hours ago
08.08.18
Samuel L. Jackson Has Been Added To ‘Spider-Man:…
 14 hours ago
08.08.18
Lchat: SnapChat Lost 3 Million Daily Users In…
 14 hours ago
08.08.18
2007 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
MTV adds Texas Flare to This Year’s VMA’s
 15 hours ago
08.08.18
Step ‘N Snitch It: Omarosa Secretly Recorded Donald…
 16 hours ago
08.08.18
Tyler, The Creator “See You Again,” Sean Price…
 16 hours ago
08.08.18
Pharrell Williams To Host Yellow Ball To Support…
 18 hours ago
08.08.18
Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z,…
 19 hours ago
08.08.18
So Tessa Thompson’s Wig In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cost…
 19 hours ago
08.08.18
See G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
9 Things We Learned from YG on ‘The…
 20 hours ago
08.08.18
LOL: Watch These Viral Remixes Of Woman Dancing…
 21 hours ago
08.08.18
Peep The Evolution Of Beyonce’s ‘Diva’ Dance Break…
 22 hours ago
08.08.18
G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee Says Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj&…
 22 hours ago
08.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close